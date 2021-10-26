BB Naija: Ini Edo Calls Herself Blessed For Meeting Whitemoney And Emmanuel

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, seems thrilled to have met ex-housemate of the Big Brother Naija season 6, Whitemoney and Emmanuel.

This is so as, the award winning actress, shared a friendly picture with the two and she shared the picture on her social media page.

Ini Edo had met the finalist of the BB Naija show at a event. While sharing the pictures she took with the reality tv star she called Emmanuel her suave brother and Whitemoney as the guy with the biggest heart.

Ini called herself a blessed woman for meeting the reality tv star and also called Uti Nwachwuku her brother from another woman.

Her words: “Met my suave brother @emmanuelumohjr_ and the guy with the biggest heart @whitemoney__ and ofcourse my brother from another mother @siruti … blessed is she amongst men”, she wrote.