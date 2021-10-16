TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their affairs

By Shalom

Married dancer, Janemena has finally reacted to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their sexual affairs.

Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri been the topic of discussion since today, following a leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their affairs and narrating how he slept with her at different times.

In the voicenote, Kpokpogri disclosed how Janemena never gets tired of having s*x, adding that Janemena can sleep with him from morning till night.

Kpokpogri also claimed that Janemena told him that her husband hasn’t satisfied her in bed since 9 years that they have been together.

Reacting to the drama, Janemena shared a video on her story, making it clear that she doesn’t care what anyone says about her, as everyone is free to say anything they want to say.

Watch video below;

Dancer, Janemena reacts to leaked voicenote of Kpokpogri exposing their affairs

