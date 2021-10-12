TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere Egbi, has revealed how he spent 4 million Naira to whiten his teeth.

He disclosed this in an interview with Pepperroom on Instagram on Monday.

According to him, 10 thousand dollars (which was equivalent to 4 million naira in 2020) was what he paid his dentist to make his teeth whiter.

He said, “I wanted a white teeth and then I felt like why not just get it done. Like If you want something so bad you just have to go for it.

“So, yes, I spent 10 thousand dollars on dental health in 2020 and I have no regrets about it.”

On his relationship with former housemate, Queen, Pere said he had no special feelings for her, adding that Queen said that he was only her crush while on the show.

