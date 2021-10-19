“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa Savage (Video)

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after making a video apologizing to her role model, Tiwa Savage.

In the viral video, the lady cried profusely as she begged Tiwa Savage to forgive her for watching her tape.

Recall, last night, Tiwa Savage’s alleged tape with her lover surfaced online and trended massively on social media.

According to the lady, she loves Tiwa Savage so much and she regrets joining the bandwagon to watch the trending tape.

Speaking further, she professed her love for Tiwa, claiming that everyone around her knows how much she loves the singer.

“I watched the Tiwa Savage tape. I love Tiwa Savage so much and everyone around me can testify about that. I’m so sorry Tiwa Savage”, the lady said.

Watch video below;