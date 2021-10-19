TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa Savage (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after making a video apologizing to her role model, Tiwa Savage.

In the viral video, the lady cried profusely as she begged Tiwa Savage to forgive her for watching her tape.

Recall, last night, Tiwa Savage’s alleged tape with her lover surfaced online and trended massively on social media.

READ ALSO

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s…

If she was your sister, will you call her a queen? –…

According to the lady, she loves Tiwa Savage so much and she regrets joining the bandwagon to watch the trending tape.

Speaking further, she professed her love for Tiwa, claiming that everyone around her knows how much she loves the singer.

“I watched the Tiwa Savage tape. I love Tiwa Savage so much and everyone around me can testify about that. I’m so sorry Tiwa Savage”, the lady said.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m so sorry for watching your tape” – Lady in tears as she sings for Tiwa…

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

If she was your sister, will you call her a queen? – BBNaija’s Tochi…

Man laments over not having a wife, says no woman passed his test

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Tonto Dikeh slams troll who asked her to return Kpokpogri’s vehicle

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More