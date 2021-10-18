“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally unveils the love of her life (Photo)

Reality TV Star, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, has disclosed that she is giving all her love to her dog.

Erica disclosed this via her verified Twitter page on Monday.

She tweeted:

“I’m giving all my love to my dog, most humans don’t appreciate good people.”

Erica was part of the Big brother Naija Season 5 themed: Lockdown Edition.

Her journey in the Big Brother season five edition last year was abruptly cut short as she was disqualified on the 48th day of the show after receiving the last and final strike.

Upon her disqualification, she has attained an enviable position in the entertainment industry and keeps waxing strong.

Already her movies are shown in the cinema, on tv, and on Netflix. She also has to her name her own reality show on MTV base, properties, and investments.

