Man shares photos of self-contain apartment in Lagos, which an agent showed him for N600K

By Shalom

A Nigerian house-hunter has shared photos of the self-contain apartment an agent showed him in Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the man identified as @BabaOlola on twitter, the house requires a whooping amount of about N720k to fully claim the place, despite the fact that the infrastructure is nothing to write home about.

Sharing photos of the apartment, he wrote,

“After complaining to my agent about distance living in Ajah, he suggested a self con at VI for 600k , agency and legal 120k”

Apparently, it wasn’t the only apartment he saw during his house hunting experience, but according to him, other houses were also not up to standard.

Nigerians have taken to his comment section to relate with him, as they narrated their own ordeals in the hands of agents and landlords.

