TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her…

Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels – Ned…

Saskay goes emotional as she mourns her mother

“They both need tutorials” – Reactions as Regina Daniels teaches new mom, Khafi how to back her baby (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reactions are trailing an Instagram video of Regina Daniels educating BBNaija’s Khafi on how to back her baby.

In the video, Regina Daniels was giving Khafi tutorials on how to make use of the wrapper to properly carry her baby on her back.

Khafi had earlier noted that the Nollywood actress visited her to coach her on how Nigerian mothers’ carry their babies on their back with the aid of a wrapper.

READ ALSO

Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels –…

Regina Daniels blushes as her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko…

However, their ‘how-to’ video stirred reactions on social media, as deluge of opinions trickled into the media space from Nigerians from all walks of life.

From the aggregate views, it was suggested that both mothers need to be schooled by a professional on how to properly carry a baby on their back with a wrapper.

One Instagram user said: “All of dem dey still dey learn 😂😂😂 na 2 people they back baby? Khafi just needs to swing the baby to her back and tie😂😂😂 y wasting time.”

Equally, another used wrote: “I just dey wonder how slay queens wan take back baby…. wahala go dey o😂”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko spills Regina Daniels’ secret as he reveals her age on her…

Why I only show off my sixth wife, Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko spills

Saskay goes emotional as she mourns her mother

“I can’t hide it anymore” – Mercy Aigbe says as she shows off her prince…

Man begins throwing up after being forced to consume friend’s drink that…

Nigerians react to video of Whitemoney holding Angel like a father figure

How I found out spiritually that my husband was cheating on me –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Janemena sues Tonto Dikeh to court after she claimed that Kpokpogri has her s*x…

Ayra Starr pulls off her cloth during performance at UNIBEN (Video)

Broda Shaggi reacts after lady called him out for sleeping with her

“They both need tutorials” – Reactions as Regina Daniels…

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi for deceiving her and taking advantage of her

Annie Idibia allegedly breaks Tuface Idibia’s head With Fire Extinguisher

Nigerian lady laments about her ordeal from her past relationship

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More