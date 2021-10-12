“They both need tutorials” – Reactions as Regina Daniels teaches new mom, Khafi how to back her baby (Video)

Reactions are trailing an Instagram video of Regina Daniels educating BBNaija’s Khafi on how to back her baby.

In the video, Regina Daniels was giving Khafi tutorials on how to make use of the wrapper to properly carry her baby on her back.

Khafi had earlier noted that the Nollywood actress visited her to coach her on how Nigerian mothers’ carry their babies on their back with the aid of a wrapper.

However, their ‘how-to’ video stirred reactions on social media, as deluge of opinions trickled into the media space from Nigerians from all walks of life.

From the aggregate views, it was suggested that both mothers need to be schooled by a professional on how to properly carry a baby on their back with a wrapper.

One Instagram user said: “All of dem dey still dey learn 😂😂😂 na 2 people they back baby? Khafi just needs to swing the baby to her back and tie😂😂😂 y wasting time.”

Equally, another used wrote: “I just dey wonder how slay queens wan take back baby…. wahala go dey o😂”