TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter,…

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his…

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him, sparks reactions (VIDEO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows a young man crying uncontrollably as his friends comforted him.

Reports alleged that the young man broke down in tears after his girlfriend allegedly broke up with him and shattered his heart to pieces.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media as media users share their diverse opinions about the heartbreaking incident.

READ ALSO

Sidechick lands in police station after going to…

Woman fights back officers trying to arrest her for wearing…

While some fans have been dragging the boy for breaking down in tears over a woman, some others are relating with him, stating that they have been in the same situation before and they also broke down.

Cameron_dxx wrote;
“Guy no Cry. U go get over am. It happened to me and I’m alive.

Promise_Godsgift__ wrote;
“Omo u don cras. Na woman do you this thing?”

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson calls out teacher bullying her 8-year-old daughter, Purity

Man who saw Charles Okocha’s crazy side after taking his alleged daughter…

Actor, Charles Okocha goes ‘gaga’ after seeing his alleged daughter…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Whitemoney reacts to video of little girl crying to see him on her TV screen

You’re jealous – 18-year-old girl who married 61-year-old Godfather, reacts…

Lady counters Mercy Johnson’s claim of her daughter, Purity being bullied…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares chat with cheating girlfriend after he confronted her for sleeping…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana reacts to video of lady who drew tattoo of him at her…

Georgina Onuoha reacts as Tiwa Savage reportedly loses four major endorsements…

Lady narrates how her father died after she gave him sleeping pills, so she…

“I love Davido, he has a good heart” – Bobrisky confesses

Video of young man crying profusely after his girlfriend allegedly ditched him,…

Mercy Johnson debunks accusation of using bodyguards to beat up head teacher…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More