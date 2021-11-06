Basketmouth and wife celebrate 11th wedding anniversary (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, and his wife, Elsie Okpocha are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

The comedian shared stunning photos of himself and his wife, as he recounted how they met, and how she gave him a wrong number.

“After you gave me a fake phone number the 1st day I met you, no be 11yrs we don marry so? This life sha, shakara no good sometimes.

Happy Anniversary to you @elsieokpocha thanks for choosing me, thanks for saying yes, thanks for giving me a beautiful home and thank you for being my wife. Love you forever.

Fun Fact: We took about 63 pictures but she ended choosing just one…just because I looked finer. Some women sha,” he wrote.

