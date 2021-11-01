TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has shared her opinion about cheating husbands and what she would do if she encounters one.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, the curvy actress stated that she doesn’t see anything wrong with having a cheating partner.

She disclosed that she can forgive and take back a cheating partner, so far as he cheats on her with sense and uses protection while sleeping with another woman.

“Yes, I can forgive and take back a cheating partner. In fact, I don’t see my man cheating as a big deal. My own is don’t come and be pretending that you are “one holy than thou ” or neglect your duties. Just cheat on me with sense and use protection”, she said.

