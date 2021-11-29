This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s Tega calls out her colleagues

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and mother of one, Tega Dominic has called out her colleagues for allegedly lying on social media.

In a recent post which the controversial reality star shared via Twitter, she alleged that her set of BBNaija housemates are fond of deceiving and lying to their fans on social media.

In her words;

“lol this our set sha… all BARS & LAMBA”

In another news, Angel Smith has flaunted a gift Cross Ike, fellow BBN ex- housemate got for her during the Pepsi-sponsored trip to Dubai.

She posted a picture of a brand new bracelet on her IG story, appreciating her friend’s generosity.

“Mr @crossda_boss ended up buying it for me,” the caption of her post read.