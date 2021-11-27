A popular female gospel preacher has been recorded in a video where she confronted her landlord who derided her for buying a car.

In the video, the evangelist is seen insulting the landlord and tagging him a man with a heart full of wickedness.

According to the new car owner, the landlord called her little son, criticizing the woman for buying a car as a tenant.

This spurred the aggressive heaven advocate to confront the landlord.

“It’s clear that your heart is full of wickedness concerning me. I’m not owing you house rent, am I owing you house rent? He called my son to tell him I went to buy a car, that I should have used the money to buy a house,” she said.