TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola…

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

Entertainment
By San

While the donations don’t seem to stop anytime soon, Davido’s Wema bank account has been restricted.

He posted the account number on his social media page and quite a number of people gifted him with millions of Naira which have now accumulated to over N150m (as at the time of filing this report).

Davido made sure to give updates of the amount his money had gotten to from time to time as he received numerous credit alerts and it was noticed in his recent updates, that debits have been restricted from the account meaning as of this moment, he can’t withdraw any money from the account.

READ ALSO

“If the people who really need this money ask , you…

Peter and Paul Okoye hug it out in new video as they squash…

It appears that the account was placed on a Post-No-Debit mandate soon after it crossed the N100m mark. Given the influx of money that went into Davido’s account today, it’s quite understandable why his account was placed on PND.

Meanwhile, the singer has claimed that Wema bank has invited him over for what appears to be a brand ambassadorial deal following the PR stunt he pulled for the bank. In a tweet he made Wednesday night, Davido confirms being invited by the bank that damned FG’s twitter ban to milk the free publicity..

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To Davido’s…

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

‘officialsaskay my wife came to visit me’, BB Naija’s Maria says…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“If the people who really need this money ask , you wont give them”,…

WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

Peter and Paul Okoye hug it out in new video as they squash 5years beef,…

OBO Fundraiser: The Long List Of Celebrities Who Have Donated To Davido’s…

“What is happening, guys who use to call me bado now call me…

“I wish I wrote the Essence hit song by Wizkid” – Singer Ne-yo

What started off as a joke became a money making scheme -Celebrities donate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More