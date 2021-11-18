WEMA Bank restricts Davido’s account, invites him over

While the donations don’t seem to stop anytime soon, Davido’s Wema bank account has been restricted.

He posted the account number on his social media page and quite a number of people gifted him with millions of Naira which have now accumulated to over N150m (as at the time of filing this report).

Davido made sure to give updates of the amount his money had gotten to from time to time as he received numerous credit alerts and it was noticed in his recent updates, that debits have been restricted from the account meaning as of this moment, he can’t withdraw any money from the account.

It appears that the account was placed on a Post-No-Debit mandate soon after it crossed the N100m mark. Given the influx of money that went into Davido’s account today, it’s quite understandable why his account was placed on PND.

Meanwhile, the singer has claimed that Wema bank has invited him over for what appears to be a brand ambassadorial deal following the PR stunt he pulled for the bank. In a tweet he made Wednesday night, Davido confirms being invited by the bank that damned FG’s twitter ban to milk the free publicity..