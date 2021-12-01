Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced to jail over nude photo with him

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has penned down an emotional message to her son as court finally sentences her to jail.

This comes after a High Court sitting in Accra, Ghana, dismissed her appeal challenging her 90 days custodial sentence.

Recall, on April 16, 2021, the actress was arrested, arraigned and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court, over the publication of “obscene material and domestic vi*lence”, after she made a post on IG where she went n*ked while posing with her seven-year-old son.

Though she served a period into her term, her lawyers appealed the judgement considering it too harsh. She was subsequently granted a ¢80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

According to MyJoyFM, in a ruling on Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021, the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld the Circuit court decision on grounds that the Circuit court’s decision was not manifestly excessive.

The court also ordered that her son should be given to any competent person in the family to take care of him, while his mother serves her sentence at the Nsawam Prison.

Following her sentence, the actress took to Instagram to pen down a note to her son.

In her words;

“SON I LOVE YOU AND GOD IS WITH YOU ALWAYS YOU KNOW 💋💋💋💋💋💋BE GOOD TILL MUMMY COMES BACK 🙏 GOD IS IN CONTROL ALWAYS”