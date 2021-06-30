Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday with adorable photos

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has celebrated her son’s birthday with les controversial photos this time around.

Recall the mother of one posted a photo of herself without any clothes and had her son wearing only underpants. The photo sparked outrage on social media and led to her arrest

Akuapem, in a lengthy Instagram post recounted her experiences in the past year after posting unclad photos of herself and son on his previous birthday

See what she wrote below;

My son’s date of birth has made me realize that a person does not get to my age, without making smart decisions and always thinking things through.. It’s truly a wonder I made it this far, all the pains and shame I’ve been through, the struggles and public ridicules which almost ended me in jail because of a picture I’ wouldn’t be here to witness my king’s birthday father lord on this special day I pray you restore in to his life everything he has lost over past months. My heart is full of nothing but gratitude and I’m blessed to witness this day my king @sonof_poloo may you live long, I ask of God’s protection over your life may we achieve greater heights together happy birthday my heartbeat always remember that mommy loves you with my whole being @sonof_poloo