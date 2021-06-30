TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags…

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

Regina Daniels celebrates her son, Munir on his first birthday…

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday with adorable photos

Entertainment
By San

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has celebrated her son’s birthday with les controversial photos this time around.

Recall the mother of one posted a photo of herself without any clothes and had her son wearing only underpants. The photo sparked outrage on social media and led to her arrest

Akuapem, in a lengthy Instagram post recounted her experiences in the past year after posting unclad photos of herself and son on his previous birthday

READ ALSO

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I will stop drinking and smoking – Peruzzi mourns…

See what she wrote below;

My son’s date of birth has made me realize that a person does not get to my age, without making smart decisions and always thinking things through.. It’s truly a wonder I made it this far, all the pains and shame I’ve been through, the struggles and public ridicules which almost ended me in jail because of a picture I’ wouldn’t be here to witness my king’s birthday father lord on this special day I pray you restore in to his life everything he has lost over past months. My heart is full of nothing but gratitude and I’m blessed to witness this day my king @sonof_poloo may you live long, I ask of God’s protection over your life may we achieve greater heights together happy birthday my heartbeat always remember that mommy loves you with my whole being @sonof_poloo

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni brags (Video)

Mr Macaroni reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s suspension from Nollywood

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lessons learnt – Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo celebrates son’s birthday…

“What is happening to Davido is spiritual, if you’re a 30BG fan,…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones” – Tiwa…

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW finally laid to rest

Why I had disagreement with Wizkid after we shot “Essence” together…

Choose your circle of friends wisely or end up in poverty – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More