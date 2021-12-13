Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Emmanuel Umoh has addressed those who claim that celebrities shouldn’t repeat clothes.

Celebrities have been dragged on social media on several occasions for flaunting the same attires in different photos.

However, Emmanuel Umoh has taken to social media to declare that he isn’t going to be a part of that stereotype.

He informed his fans and followers that he would keep on rocking a particular attire if he really likes it.

According to him, if he loves a piece of clothing, he sees no reason why he shouldn’t keep it and wear it again.

In his words:

“If I love it I keep it and rock it again, im gone wear my clothes more than once, yall the celebrities. not me.”