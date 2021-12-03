Final moments of Dowen student, Sylvester, claims he was given substance to drink (Video)

Cousin to late Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni has shared a video of his final moments at the hospital bed.

Late Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly beaten to death over refusal to join a cult.

Late Sylvester’s cousin released footage of the victim’s last moments while adding that the boy was allegedly given a foreign substance to drink which caused irritation around his mouth.

This comes after Dowen college claimed that Sylvester died after sustaining an injury while playing football.

Reacting to the school’s claim, Sylvester’s cousin shared videos of his final moments with the caption;

“This was the state of Sylvester junior before he died. He couldn’t raise a leg or an arm. Will a boy in this state lie about what happened to him???? Dowen collage should tell us what happened to my cousin. He kept complaining about his throat and stomach. Said he was given something to drink. God help us.”

