TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena brags

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Instagram dancer, Janemena has been dragged to filth on social media for calling herself the richest twerker.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Janemena made a post claiming to be the sweetest, freshest, cleanest and richest twerker alive.

READ ALSO

The whole world needs to know the truth – Merit Gold…

“You have an impotent husband, I’ve seen your…

Speaking further, she stated that she has the right to talk good about herself because if she doesn’t hype herself, nobody will.

”Sweetest, freshest, cleanest richest twerker ever liveth .If I no hype myself, who go hype me”, she said.

Reacting to this, @Zeefoodhubng wrote:

“Na wetin u for jeje dey do. But u chose to always come and embarrass ur self and ur people”

@officialbobbyfredrick:
“Na ur husband I just dey pity, what kind of man allows his legal wife n mother of his kids shamelessly disgracing their marriage to all n sundry…ur kayamata strong my darling”

@Heatherlovesafrobeat:
“Whenever ppl shout on social media how rich they are they usually aren’t wealthy at all 😂 just my opinion lmao”

@Iamkingdinero1:
“Wish sometimes we fit just rest from this social media , the kind unimaginable peace you will get eh you sef go shock”

@Nenen_george:
“So are we still twerking together t o court or is mission aborted?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” –…

Benue man dies in fatal accident after depositing late sister’s body at…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena…

BBNaija’s Whitemoney set to marry four Liberian women (Video)

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More