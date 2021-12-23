“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena brags

Controversial Instagram dancer, Janemena has been dragged to filth on social media for calling herself the richest twerker.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Janemena made a post claiming to be the sweetest, freshest, cleanest and richest twerker alive.

Speaking further, she stated that she has the right to talk good about herself because if she doesn’t hype herself, nobody will.

”Sweetest, freshest, cleanest richest twerker ever liveth .If I no hype myself, who go hype me”, she said.

Reacting to this, @Zeefoodhubng wrote:

“Na wetin u for jeje dey do. But u chose to always come and embarrass ur self and ur people”

@officialbobbyfredrick:

“Na ur husband I just dey pity, what kind of man allows his legal wife n mother of his kids shamelessly disgracing their marriage to all n sundry…ur kayamata strong my darling”

@Heatherlovesafrobeat:

“Whenever ppl shout on social media how rich they are they usually aren’t wealthy at all 😂 just my opinion lmao”

@Iamkingdinero1:

“Wish sometimes we fit just rest from this social media , the kind unimaginable peace you will get eh you sef go shock”

@Nenen_george:

“So are we still twerking together t o court or is mission aborted?”