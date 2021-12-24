Influencer, Papaya Ex laments bitterly after hoodlums vandalized her newly acquired Benz in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Instagram Influencer, Raheem Abike popularly known as Papaya Ex, has lamented bitterly how her Benz got vandalized from hoodlums in Lagos.

Recall that Papaya Ex recently acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz S-series car for herself, few months back.

But it appears now that this new ride of hers has unfortunately been manhandled by some miscreants, lately in Lagos.

While lamenting bitterly over the destroyed side mirrors, she revealed that the vehicle was vandalized while she was attending a concert.

She took to her Instagram Stories to write;

“Y’all can you imagine? I went for a show last night and see what these hoodlums did to my car.

“Not even funny at all! After giving these nincompoops money.”

