Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma has exposed the age of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko while talking about him on Instagram.

Jaruma, while dragging the philanthropist on Instagram over his comments about her, debunked all reports that he is 54, as she claimed that Ned Nwoko is currently a 74-year-old daddy.

She disclosed this after Ned dragged her on social media over her marital life, and insisted that her kayanmata isn’t working on him.

Jaruma said;

“A whole 74-year-old daddy. If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a little girl of 21 control you and your entire PR to type 5 pages of response. Haa! Omo mehn! Jaruma product is really working on you. You cannot say my product is not working. If not, how did a 21-year-old girl allow this to be published on your own page? With your own words. Writing it like it’s you.”