TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing…

Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on Christmas day (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has cried her eyes out and threatened to hurt herself after her boyfriend suddenly ended their relationship on Christmas day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady was spotted crying uncontrollably on a day meant for celebration and enjoyment.

READ ALSO

School proprietress set ablaze by her son in Minna (Details)

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

While shedding tears, another lady, probably her sister or friend made efforts to console her as she threatened to hurt herself.

See reactions below:

simply_adaaeze;
“This happens when you build your world around a man”

royal_highness26 wrote;
“But tears nor even dey come out from your eyes”

queenprecious_2 wrote;
“I feel sorry for her after building your world around one person make the person come dey do like oloriburuku…take heart dear
boardman_1; Please give her water, after you eat you have to drink water”

bubblingdoxology wrote;
“Make Una no dey carry Una breakfast video come social media abeg, chop ham on a lowkey ni, Bcos when Una dey chop ham with honey nobody see Una, now is bitter cola time Una go dey disturb us”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Jesus is good” – Davido screams as man on wheel chair stands…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“We are unaware of such separation, Ooni still loves queen Naomi”…

You have a very bad taste for men – Stefflon Don’s sister blasts her…

My father needs to increase my bride price again, my husband is enjoying –…

Please tell them to stop – Davido’s daughter, Imade laments over…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

All my wealth, fame, is vanity at the end – Actress, Destiny Etiko

School proprietress set ablaze by her son in Minna (Details)

Celebrity Stylist, Toyin Lawani Rocks Christmas Tree Outfit

Regina Daniels receives N27million as Christmas gift from her…

“Tacha gifted herself the ₦10m for her birthday, it wasn’t from her fans” — Lady…

Actress Etinosa showers daughter with econium on her birthday

Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on Christmas day (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More