Lady threatens to hurt herself as boyfriend dumps her on Christmas day (Video)

A Nigerian lady has cried her eyes out and threatened to hurt herself after her boyfriend suddenly ended their relationship on Christmas day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady was spotted crying uncontrollably on a day meant for celebration and enjoyment.

While shedding tears, another lady, probably her sister or friend made efforts to console her as she threatened to hurt herself.

See reactions below:

simply_adaaeze;

“This happens when you build your world around a man”

royal_highness26 wrote;

“But tears nor even dey come out from your eyes”

queenprecious_2 wrote;

“I feel sorry for her after building your world around one person make the person come dey do like oloriburuku…take heart dear

boardman_1; Please give her water, after you eat you have to drink water”

bubblingdoxology wrote;

“Make Una no dey carry Una breakfast video come social media abeg, chop ham on a lowkey ni, Bcos when Una dey chop ham with honey nobody see Una, now is bitter cola time Una go dey disturb us”

Watch video below: