A Nigerian lady has cried her eyes out and threatened to hurt herself after her boyfriend suddenly ended their relationship on Christmas day.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady was spotted crying uncontrollably on a day meant for celebration and enjoyment.
While shedding tears, another lady, probably her sister or friend made efforts to console her as she threatened to hurt herself.
See reactions below:
simply_adaaeze;
“This happens when you build your world around a man”
royal_highness26 wrote;
“But tears nor even dey come out from your eyes”
queenprecious_2 wrote;
“I feel sorry for her after building your world around one person make the person come dey do like oloriburuku…take heart dear
boardman_1; Please give her water, after you eat you have to drink water”
bubblingdoxology wrote;
“Make Una no dey carry Una breakfast video come social media abeg, chop ham on a lowkey ni, Bcos when Una dey chop ham with honey nobody see Una, now is bitter cola time Una go dey disturb us”
Watch video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES