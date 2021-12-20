Man surprises wife with Private jet as early Christmas gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

A man, identified as Masoud Shojaee, has generated intense reactions from people on social media, after his wife shared a short video of the private jet he gifted her as an early Christmas gift.

Taking to her official Instagram page to share a video of the lovely moment she was led out of a Rolls Royce blindfolded by her husband, the excited lady wrote;

“OMG The most insane gift @mrmasoudshojaee I love you A 11 years later and you still manage to surprise me! I love my carpet too.”

Meanwhile, many social media users have continued to react to the video as many people share mixed views of their own.

@tbrw_ Steph wrote: “I would’ve fainted right then and there lol congrats my love and happy holidays to you too.”

@deyvanshi wrote: “Oh and the plane too 😏😍❤️”

Watch the video below:

 

