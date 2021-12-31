My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

A heartbroken man has sought advice from Nigerians after his wife sent him a divorce letter because she wants to link up with an ‘oyibo’ man.

According to him, his wife who earned a scholarship overseas, refused to return back home after completing her studies.

After months of probing her about her reason for staying back, she sent him a divorce letter, informing him of her plans to get married to a white man.

Read His Story Below:

“I am a married man with 2 children. My wife traveled to UK after successfully scholarships for 2years only, but still now is 4yrs she has not yet returned back every time I ask her why she has not returned as we agreed she will complained about different challenges she is going through over there.

Early this year, she met a white man who promised to help her have a stay and better life on a condition of divorcing me and getting married to him.

“My wife sent me a divorce letter which I need to sign to prove we are no more married . She told me I should act along because through the White man she will have more opportunities over there and also have financial stability and be given a stay in UK and she will be sending me money to support our 2 children.

“If I didn’t sign it, she might be deported anytime. She also warned me not to tell anyone including our families because she told me we should make it a secret. I am confused. 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ Pls advice before its to late. 🤔🤔.”