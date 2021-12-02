Nigerians Get Emotional as Wizkid’s O2 Concert Photographer is Revealed to be a Deaf Man

Nigerians have expressed strong emotions upon discovering that the photographer for Wizkid‘s O2 Concert is a deaf man.

The highly successful “Made in Lagos” concert in London made headlines for different developments,some of which were controversial.

However, the current issue making headlines is the heartwarming revelation that the talented photographer who covered the popular program was deaf man.

The man, identified as Zap-Photographer, contacted Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s manager to thank her for giving him such a big platform.

The screenshot chat was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

“I would love to work with you and Wizkid again. Thank you. You are amazing person. I can’t believe that I did it! No one deaf photographer did 02 Arena before. I am the first deaf photographer done it. Thank you for giving me the opportunity. I appreciate you. It was a great experience. May God bless you and Wizkid,” the photographer texted Jada P in the screenshot.

Fans applauded Jada P and Wizkid for such thoughtful representation.

“Awww The photographer that took Wizkid’s 02 pictures was a deaf man. Thank you Jada P for believing in him and giving him such huge opportunity,” a fan tweeted.