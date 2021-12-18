“People need to know who you are, so they can be more careful” – Bobrisky blows hot as he exposes chat with Mompha

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has leaked his chat with Nigerian socialite, Mompha.

In the screenshot which he shared via Instagram, Mompha described Anita Joseph as a ‘useless girl’ as he advised Bobrisky to stay far away from her.

Sharing the screenshot, Bobrisky warned fans to be careful when doing anything with Mompha.

In his words:

“Dis same mompha warn me not to be friends with Anita Joseph till now Anita didn’t hear anything from my mouth, just because I’m matured to keep a conversation.. but when you come out to disrespect me and come to my dm to kiss my ass that is not fair people need to know who you are so they can be more careful. Mr Muslim 😂”