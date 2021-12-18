TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool…

“Read carefully and observe the dates” – Tonto Dikeh says as she…

“People need to know who you are, so they can be more careful” – Bobrisky blows hot as he exposes chat with Mompha

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has leaked his chat with Nigerian socialite, Mompha.

In the screenshot which he shared via Instagram, Mompha described Anita Joseph as a ‘useless girl’ as he advised Bobrisky to stay far away from her.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky blows hot as he leaks voicenote Mompha sent to him…

“Stop using my name for clout, are you mad?”…

Sharing the screenshot, Bobrisky warned fans to be careful when doing anything with Mompha.

In his words:

“Dis same mompha warn me not to be friends with Anita Joseph till now Anita didn’t hear anything from my mouth, just because I’m matured to keep a conversation.. but when you come out to disrespect me and come to my dm to kiss my ass that is not fair people need to know who you are so they can be more careful. Mr Muslim 😂”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

“Read carefully and observe the dates” – Tonto Dikeh says as she exposes private…

Autopsy result for late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly surfaces (Screenshot)

“He dey rent money to spray but it is not my cup of tea”,…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts…

How Femi Kayode allegedly takes his children’s placenta to remain in power…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky blows hot as he leaks voicenote Mompha sent to him about his clash with…

Big Brother Naija’s, Angel JB Smith gets customized plate number 

“People need to know who you are, so they can be more careful”…

“Stop using my name for clout, are you mad?” – Mompha blows…

18 year old Hijab model, Shatu Garko wins Miss Nigeria 2021 (Video)

I will deal with you Ozo Chukwu – Erica says as she reveals what Ozo told…

Nancy Isime shows off sacks of money she was sprayed at her 30th birthday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More