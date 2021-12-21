Reality star, JMK gets N1M as birthday gift from die-hard fans

Reality TV star, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK, has been given N1 million by her fans as a birthday gift, as she turns a new age.

The ex-BBNaija Season 6 housemate, who clocked a new age on Monday, December 20th and also launched her own restaurant known as JMK Eats, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, to flaunt the endearing gift from her fans.

In her words;

“It pleases me to say that my birthday wish came through! I am gifting myself the fruits of hard work and genuine value. Behind the scenes, it’s been tears, pain, and pure stress but today all I see is Joy, growth, and love! @jmk_eats is on ground! We’re Officially launching soon!”

JMK also shared a video of the moment her fans, popularly called the JMKtrybe surprised her with the N1M cheque.

“JMKtrybe thank you, I love you guys with all my heart and bum”, she captioned the video.