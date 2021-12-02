TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in…

Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced…

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s,…

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake she can never make

Entertainment
By Shalom

Regina Daniels‘ sister, Destiny, has thrown subtle shades at her sister, Regina Nwoko as she reveals a mistake she cannot be caught making.

The Instagram sensation and brand influencer emphatically stated that her thespian actress was excluded from making money mistakes.

READ ALSO

“I’m the boss lady, my own money no dey…

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” –…

Destiny made the statement in her reaction to a hilarious meme. The meme joked about the expression one would make when an elder sibling mistakenly sends 1 million naira rather than 10,000 naira.

“Me when my elder sibling mistakenly sends me 1m instead of 10k,” the caption of the meme read.

Destiny shared this post with a hilarious response.

“My sister can never make this mistake,” she posted with laughing emojis.

The post has sparked a lot of reactions, with people laughing at Destiny’s response and appreciating the humour in it.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity Okojie breaks down in tears over her…

Actress Akuapem Poloo writes son as she’s finally sentenced to jail over…

Following Destiny Etiko’s clash with Luchi Donald’s, alleged bad…

Ini Edo dragged as she allegedly welcomes baby with married man

Lady shares story of how her father almost ruined her wedding

I’ll never regret loving you – Tonto Dikeh pens down emotional note…

12-year-old boy reportedly beaten to death for refusing to join cult in…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid dragged for getting ‘touchy’ with Tems on stage (Video)

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake…

“In-laws stop harassing the wife, stop fighting for the property you…

Telling your partner where you are and who you are with, is not control but…

“Stop deceiving women in order to get them” – BBN’s Ese…

Moment Wizkid tried to lift up Tems on stage (Video)

Pere Egbi wins big as he bags endorsement deal with luxury jewelry brand

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More