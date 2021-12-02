Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny shades Regina as she reveals one mistake she can never make

Regina Daniels‘ sister, Destiny, has thrown subtle shades at her sister, Regina Nwoko as she reveals a mistake she cannot be caught making.

The Instagram sensation and brand influencer emphatically stated that her thespian actress was excluded from making money mistakes.

Destiny made the statement in her reaction to a hilarious meme. The meme joked about the expression one would make when an elder sibling mistakenly sends 1 million naira rather than 10,000 naira.

“Me when my elder sibling mistakenly sends me 1m instead of 10k,” the caption of the meme read.

Destiny shared this post with a hilarious response.

“My sister can never make this mistake,” she posted with laughing emojis.

The post has sparked a lot of reactions, with people laughing at Destiny’s response and appreciating the humour in it.