Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would get married to her dream man at 42 (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted after an app predicted that she would get married to her dream man when she clocks 42.

In a video which she shared, Regina was on the bed having fun with her step daughters, Naya and Maya when the app made the prediction.

Reacting to this, Regina burst into laughter as her step daughters called the app fake for not predicting that she’s already married.

Watch video below;

In another news, Regina Daniels has debunked reports that she used kayanmata to capture the heart of billionaire Ned Nwoko.

She wrote;

“This is for clarity sake, I have and will never use any kayamata product. Jaruma paid me to help make random posts for her.

I personally gave my terms concerning the kind of posts to be made. I was very mindful with my choice of words so as not to mislead the public. I was simply creating awareness for her brand.

Along the line, we became friends. I was warned severally(sic) to keep her at arms length and mind my association with her, but it is not in my nature to judge a person from another’s perspective. But in her case I should have known better.”