School girl flogged by her mother after video of her boyfriend caressing her b00bs went viral (Video)

A secondary school girl recently landed in trouble following a video which surfaced online showing her ‘ungodly’ acts with boyfriend.

In the video making the rounds on social media, she was spotted kissing her boyfriend, who in turn touched her body and caressed her b00bs.

The video earlier went viral on social media with folks condemning her action while pointing out that she’s still too young to do such in public.

In a new update, the young girl was seen being flogged mercilessly by her mother over the lovey-dovey video of her and her boyfriend which went viral on social media.

Towards the end of the video, she was spotted screaming for help while being flogged by her mother over the video.

Watch the video below;