Singer Tems recounts prison experience in Uganda, 1 year after

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tems, has recounted her prison experience in Uganda, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tems
Tems

Recall that Tems and Singer Omah Lay were arrested and detained in Uganda prison last year for violating the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

The two fast-rising singers who were in Uganda for a concert, violated the COVID-19 protocols, were arraigned and charged to court for negligence, for acts likely to cause the spread of the pandemic.

Tems have had a successful year in 2021. Her music trended globally and she also performed with the award-winning artiste, Wizkid.

One year later, Tems took to Twitter and recounted her prison experience and how she has been successful one year after.

In her tweet, she wrote,

“This very day Last Year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh”, she tweeted.

See below,

