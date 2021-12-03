TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that some of the Dowen College students allegedly responsible for the death of a classmate, Sylvester Oromoni, are reportedly on their way out of the country.

The victim’s cousin, Perri Oromoni, confirmed this in a statement while exposing the faces of the alleged suspects who beat the 12-year-old boy for refusing to join their cult.

Perri, further added that two of the alleged culprits are already on their way out of the country, if not out already.

In a recent update, the grieving cousin also shared last moments of Sylvester before he finally gave up the ghost. He claimed that Sylvester confessed he was given something to drink which caused irritation in his mouth, subsequently leading to his death.

