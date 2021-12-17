Tonto Dikeh slams Janemena, spills more details about her affair with Kpokpogri

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has spilled more details about Janemena’s rumoured affair with Nigerian politician, Kpokpogri.

Tonto Dikeh claimed that Kpokpogri in a voicenote revealed that Janemena recently aborted a baby for him, and her husband, Andre is allegedly impotent.

In her words:

“Like I’m seriously pissed off. Wish I can see girl face to face right now. We go know who dey run. Two months you dey fear to serve letter. Come internet dey lie.

She running from her own petition to be delivered. To God I will drop the remaining voicenote. I no want hear make we pity husband because no be me talk say e dey impotent or say the belle wey Jane just abort nah for Kpokpogri.”