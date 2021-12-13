TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” –…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he exposes messages Blessing Okoro sent to him

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular life coach, Solomon Buchi has exposed his chat with controversial relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro following their fight on Instagram.

The drama started after Solomon Buchi dragged Blessing Okoro over the video she made slamming actress Ada Ameh.

READ ALSO

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but…

Solomon Buchi warned Blessing to leave Ada Ameh alone and stop attacking her over her method of correcting people.

Reacting to this, Blessing Okoro clapped back at Solomon, claiming that she has never heard of him, and she doesn’t know who he is.

Triggered by this, Solomon leaked their chat on Instagram as he pointed out that Blessing CEO always admired him and wanted him on her platform.

Sharing the chat, he wrote:

“@officialblessingceo, someone sent me a video of you on live last night, you stated that you don’t know me, you have never heard my name, and I’m using you to chase clout, you called me an upcoming relationship coach.

Blessing, I’m not dragging a spot with you, but I just wanted to clear that you lied; you knew me, you admired, you wanted me on your platform, you inboxed me first.

This was last year. You respect me Blessing, but you feel that reckoning my power will dim your light. You know why I put this out? so that you’ll learn to say the truth in your life and people would see how you use lies to float around relevance.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s…

Stop behaving like a tout – Blessing Okoro slams actress Ada Ameh after…

“I’m so shocked right now” – Slay queen screams after…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“13 years ago I was scared of being a mother”, Annie Idibia says as…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

“Your bio says certified relationship expert but everything about you…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“So careless and disorganized, Tonto Dikeh drags airline for postponing…

Joro Olomofin advises men on the ‘ultimate wife material test’ to…

“The moment you don’t have money to give, you become the worst…

“It took me 16 years of struggle to be successful” – Yul…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P replies man who asked if her son, Zion goes to…

You do evil things to hurt people – Kemi Olunloyo’s alleged son…

“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More