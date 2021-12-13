“You knew me and admired me” – Solomon Buchi says as he exposes messages Blessing Okoro sent to him

Popular life coach, Solomon Buchi has exposed his chat with controversial relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro following their fight on Instagram.

The drama started after Solomon Buchi dragged Blessing Okoro over the video she made slamming actress Ada Ameh.

Solomon Buchi warned Blessing to leave Ada Ameh alone and stop attacking her over her method of correcting people.

Reacting to this, Blessing Okoro clapped back at Solomon, claiming that she has never heard of him, and she doesn’t know who he is.

Triggered by this, Solomon leaked their chat on Instagram as he pointed out that Blessing CEO always admired him and wanted him on her platform.

Sharing the chat, he wrote:

“@officialblessingceo, someone sent me a video of you on live last night, you stated that you don’t know me, you have never heard my name, and I’m using you to chase clout, you called me an upcoming relationship coach.

Blessing, I’m not dragging a spot with you, but I just wanted to clear that you lied; you knew me, you admired, you wanted me on your platform, you inboxed me first.

This was last year. You respect me Blessing, but you feel that reckoning my power will dim your light. You know why I put this out? so that you’ll learn to say the truth in your life and people would see how you use lies to float around relevance.”