“You’re a bad girl” – Ka3na’s two-year-old daughter tells her mother as she flaunts what her husband gave her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na and her two-year-old daughter, Lila has surfaced the internet.

In the video, Ka3na was spotted playing with her daughter while unboxing the gifts her husband, Mr Jones, gave her for Christmas.

While showing off the gifts, Lila bluntly referred to her mother as a bad girl; a statement which Ka3na quickly condemned.

Ka3na maintained that she’s not a bad girl, and her daughter laughed it off.

In another news, Ka3na has dragged ace actress, Ada Ameh for insulting Kemi Olunloyo in a video.

Ka3na stated that although she isn’t in support of Kemi Olunloyo’s statement about 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, she wouldn’t condone the insultive words Ada Ameh used while dragging Kemi.

