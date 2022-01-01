“1 degree hotter” – BBNaija’s Eric celebrates as he bags a degree from UNILAG

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija star, Eric Akhigbe, as he recently bagged a degree from the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The 25-year-old fitness enthusiast took to his Instagram page to share photos of him donning a convocation gown and congratulated himself on his achievement.

He wrote;

1 degree hotter
Congratulations to me!!!”

Meanwhile, fellow co-reality stars, fans and followers, have all sent in congratulatory messages to him.

In other news, fast rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable, has opened up on why he dropped out of school.

The fast-rising Zazu music star in a recent interview on Jahbless Original Intelligence Podcast, stated that he left school because music is a money-making machine.

