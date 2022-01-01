“1 degree hotter” – BBNaija’s Eric celebrates as he bags a degree from UNILAG

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija star, Eric Akhigbe, as he recently bagged a degree from the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The 25-year-old fitness enthusiast took to his Instagram page to share photos of him donning a convocation gown and congratulated himself on his achievement.

He wrote;

“1 degree hotter

Congratulations to me!!!”

See his post below:

Meanwhile, fellow co-reality stars, fans and followers, have all sent in congratulatory messages to him.

