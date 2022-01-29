TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying”…

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella…

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a…

“I am not a witch” – Janemena cries out as she opens up on her experience

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer and brand influencer, Janemena has taken to her official Instagram page to make it clear that she is not a witch.

The controversial twerker recently took on her Instagram account to drop new images of herself showing off her back-side in style.

READ ALSO

Man laments as his little daughter falls asleep while on…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her…

Sharing the photo, Jane revealed how she finds it hard to sleep at night, despite all her efforts to sleep.

Sha however cleared the air that she’s not a witch that would be awake at night to perpetrate evil.

“God Please, I Want To Be Sleeping At Night. I An Not A Witch.”

Reacting to this, her fans took to the comment section to share suggestions for her to ease her problem.

See her post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella Shmurda narrates

Lady narrates heartbreaking experience with husband who’s a soldier

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only human”…

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh

Regina Daniels finally addresses case with Jaruma following her re-arrest

Nigerians react to recent update on Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady drags guys who came to her mom’s shop and got distracted after seeing…

Lady calls out church for donning her father in a holy dress after he abandoned…

‘This grace is ageless’ – reactions as actress Bukunmi Oluwashina share…

“I am not a witch” – Janemena cries out as she opens up on her…

My husband is allowed to have more than one wife – Mercy Aigbe

Isreal DMW blows hot as Davido smashes his phone (Video)

Lawmaker mourns as beautiful 20-year-old niece commits suicide

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More