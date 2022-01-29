“I am not a witch” – Janemena cries out as she opens up on her experience

Nigerian dancer and brand influencer, Janemena has taken to her official Instagram page to make it clear that she is not a witch.

The controversial twerker recently took on her Instagram account to drop new images of herself showing off her back-side in style.

Sharing the photo, Jane revealed how she finds it hard to sleep at night, despite all her efforts to sleep.

Sha however cleared the air that she’s not a witch that would be awake at night to perpetrate evil.

“God Please, I Want To Be Sleeping At Night. I An Not A Witch.”

Reacting to this, her fans took to the comment section to share suggestions for her to ease her problem.

See her post below,