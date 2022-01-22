I miss being a bachelor – Singer, D’Banj opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, has opened up on how he misses being a bachelor.

According to D’Banj, he got married because he felt he had gotten to a point where he needed stability in his life and his bestfriend as a partner.

He however noted that although he is happy being married, he sometimes misses being a bachelor.

The 41-year-old singer said;

“It is very important for me when I say that I am so happy I got married for the right reason. There are reasons people do certain things and if one does it for the wrong reason, it would affect one. I got to a stage in my life when I needed to grow an empire and in order for one to do that, one has to be stable and have a best friend as a partner. One also has to be true to oneself.

I pray to God a lot and the Bible says, ‘He who finds a wife, finds a good thing’. I got married to my best friend, who knows and understands everything about me. Because of that, we could grow together. Yes, once in a while, one misses those days (of being a bachelor). But, I am happy because that is the difference between Dapo Oyebanjo and Dbanj, the Koko Master.

Whenever I get on stage anywhere, I become the Koko Master. It (marriage) has not reduced the amount of kokolets (ladies) that flock around me and rush to the stage. However, one has to be committed to one person and that is what life is.”

