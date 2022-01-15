Lady narrates why she ditched her boyfriend after he visited her house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Mayowa Rebecca has narrated why she left her boyfriend after he visited her house.

According to Mayowa, he visited her house and requested for pounded yam. She gave him the quantity of pounded yam enough for 5 people and also offered him a huge quantity of spaghetti.

It still wasn’t enough for him as he went ahead to take fruits and even drank from the wine he bought for her mom.

She wrote:

“He came to my house, requested pounded yam, I gave him pounded yam for 5 people, he still ate spaghetti for 3 people and even wanted to take jollof rice home. He drank the wine He brought for my mum. Ps he had fruits too. In just one day.”

