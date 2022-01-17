TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video…

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but…

Lady narrates why she ditched her boyfriend after he visited her…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken man has narrated how he spent 10 years in prison after being accused of killing his wife who faked her death.

According to him, he was shocked after he came out of prison to find out that his wife is chilling with another man in the same Lagos.

In his words:

READ ALSO

Jealous husband reportedly stabs man to death for greeting…

How a guy fell in love with me in prison – James Brown…

“In 2009, I was arrested and detained for killing my wife after she slumped and died when I pushed her to the floor during a subtle clash we had in our living room after I some immoral chats she had with her university boyfriend back then in school.

I escaped death by hanging as I was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Abuja. Every second in the cell, I cried woefully and regretted my actions.

Few weeks ago, I was set free after serving my time in jail and I went to lodge with some of my friends in Ikoyi who told me about the rumour that was spreading that my dead wife is alive and living with another man in this same Lagos.

I couldn’t believe it until I and my friends did some investigations then we traced her to Ipaja Lagos where I saw my allegedly dead wife happy and smiling with another man in a moving car entering a compound.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video of Olakunle…

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but never made it –…

Lady narrates why she ditched her boyfriend after he visited her house

“I messed up” – Man publicly begs ex-girlfriend to take him back, blames close…

Lady in pain as her US-based husband who abandoned her for over 12 years,…

“Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as Anita…

Jealous husband reportedly stabs man to death for greeting his pregnant wife…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Married man laments over his wife’s constant demand for payment before s*x

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

“Amala is a disgusting meal” – Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson opines

“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video of Olakunle…

AFCON 2022: Nigeria cruise past Sudan 3-1 in statement win

“Totally unacceptable for you to flaunt your boyfriend online” — Actress, Chioma…

“I have two sons from different mothers” — Singer, Portable declares (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More