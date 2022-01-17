Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

A heartbroken man has narrated how he spent 10 years in prison after being accused of killing his wife who faked her death.

According to him, he was shocked after he came out of prison to find out that his wife is chilling with another man in the same Lagos.

In his words:

“In 2009, I was arrested and detained for killing my wife after she slumped and died when I pushed her to the floor during a subtle clash we had in our living room after I some immoral chats she had with her university boyfriend back then in school.

I escaped death by hanging as I was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a court in Abuja. Every second in the cell, I cried woefully and regretted my actions.

Few weeks ago, I was set free after serving my time in jail and I went to lodge with some of my friends in Ikoyi who told me about the rumour that was spreading that my dead wife is alive and living with another man in this same Lagos.

I couldn’t believe it until I and my friends did some investigations then we traced her to Ipaja Lagos where I saw my allegedly dead wife happy and smiling with another man in a moving car entering a compound.”