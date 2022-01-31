TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother has cried out on social media over her mother-in-law’s attitude towards her little children.

According to the sad mom, her mother-in-law has been so abusive towards her children and all efforts to make her less brutal on the kids have proved abortive.

Read the narration below …

“My mother Inlaw beats my kids a lot and I don’t like it at all. Each time she’s around, she doesn’t spare them, when I complain, she will say that’s why I am enjoying my marriage because she trained my husband well and didn’t spare the rods bla bla bla.

My kids cringe when they hear grandma is coming. You will almost see the fears in their eyes and the bad thing is she is always visiting cos we stay two hours apart from each other. I lost my first son cos of the way she pushed him and he hit his head against the wall.

She has even given my kids some scars which I am not happy with at all. I don’t want to put my husband on the spot that’s why I am not complaining to him too much. I have complained about it to him before but it’s not working. She is so impatient and short tempered, I always get scared when the kids errs.

Pls what else can I do to stop her without coming off as disrespectful? I have my own approach I want to use for my kids and it’s not this type of intense beating. Pls keep me anonymous. Thanks”

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

