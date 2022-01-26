Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about Rita Dominic and their relationship

Ace nollywood actress, Rita Dominic’s partner, Fidelis Anosike has allegedly spoken up about his relationship with the beautiful actress.

In the post reportedly made by Rita Dominic‘s partner, he talked about their relationship and how marriage might seem impossible due to age.

The post read:

“Love comes at all ages but marriage could be hard at some ages”.

Recall, years ago, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy after she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Following this, friends and well wishers congratulated the actress for finding love again.

Dominic’s partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

Checkout the alleged post below: