Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares money to his former colleagues (Video)

Ekuma Jeremiah Iziogo, a young Nigerian hawker has paid a visit to his former neighborhood, to share money to his colleagues.

Ekuma’s life took a turn for the better after a video of him giving money to prisoners inside a correctional vehicle went viral.

In a video that was shared online, Jeremiah was spotted interacting with other street hawkers who recognized him and were quite happy to see how transformed his life has been in only a matter of weeks.

He paid the visit shortly after he finally met Billionaire and CEO of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana, who after seeing his video, promised him a university scholarship and automatic employment upon graduation.

During the interaction with his former colleagues, Jeremiah gave money to each of the hawkers.

Watch the video below: