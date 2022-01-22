TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of…

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee…

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares money to his former colleagues (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ekuma Jeremiah Iziogo, a young Nigerian hawker has paid a visit to his former neighborhood, to share money to his colleagues.

Ekuma’s life took a turn for the better after a video of him giving money to prisoners inside a correctional vehicle went viral.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral…

I am now enjoying life – Hawker who gave money to…

In a video that was shared online, Jeremiah was spotted interacting with other street hawkers who recognized him and were quite happy to see how transformed his life has been in only a matter of weeks.

He paid the visit shortly after he finally met Billionaire and CEO of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana, who after seeing his video, promised him a university scholarship and automatic employment upon graduation.

During the interaction with his former colleagues, Jeremiah gave money to each of the hawkers.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Update: School proprietor arrested for masterminding murder of 5-year-old girl

Nigerians react to epic transformation photo of viral amputee hawker, Mary…

Mother of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, reportedly attacks schoolteacher who…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect confesses

Kidnappers kill beautiful five-year-old girl, chop her body into pieces after…

“My bank balance is now N55, please help!” – Actress cries out as her PA…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“It’s either private, first class or business class” – Annie Idibia brags, says…

Ikorodu Bois hilariously remake moment Wizkid and Davido hugged each other last…

“Do you have the gold they’re digging for?” – Actress, Kelechi Okafor…

Ayra Starr thanks Don Jazzy, her fans as she celebrates 1 year in the music…

“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma…

Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More