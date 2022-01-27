TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a…

“You have failed us” – Brave lady challenges Tinubu in public (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a young lady challenged presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu.

In the video, the lady was seen tackling the presidential contender about his approaches in curbing problems in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

“Don’t use the whole of Nigeria to appreciate Tinubu”-…

‘Shi shi she no go collect’ – Nigerians…

Reports gathered that some Lagos youths had been protesting in Lagos and so Tinubu decided to seize the opportunity to speak with them and hear their views.

Tinubu was then overheard advising them that staging protests might not solve their problems, to which the lady replied, “What would?”

Tinubu replied that restrategizing will help the government discover and fix the system’s problems.

The woman spoke up, claiming that Nigeria’s authorities, including Tinubu, has failed the people.

Some members of Tinubu’s team tried to reprimand her, but she remained unfazed.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

“Learn to be quiet even if you have got a lot to say” – Funke…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“This is the second home Mercy Aigbe is destroying” – Insider…

“You have failed us” – Brave lady challenges Tinubu in public (Video)

Nigerians react to recent update on Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s…

Spend time with your wife before making babies – Man advises new couples

Nigerians react to photo of Pete Edochie and his first son

Hushpuppi to be sentenced on Valentine’s day

Mother cries out over suspicions that her husband is defiling little daughter

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More