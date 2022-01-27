“You have failed us” – Brave lady challenges Tinubu in public (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a young lady challenged presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu.

In the video, the lady was seen tackling the presidential contender about his approaches in curbing problems in Nigeria.

Reports gathered that some Lagos youths had been protesting in Lagos and so Tinubu decided to seize the opportunity to speak with them and hear their views.

Tinubu was then overheard advising them that staging protests might not solve their problems, to which the lady replied, “What would?”

Tinubu replied that restrategizing will help the government discover and fix the system’s problems.

The woman spoke up, claiming that Nigeria’s authorities, including Tinubu, has failed the people.

Some members of Tinubu’s team tried to reprimand her, but she remained unfazed.

Watch video below;