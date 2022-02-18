“A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it is easy to control and manipulate them” – Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has opined that a lot of men prefer to date hungry girls because they are easy to control and manipulate.

Blessing in a post on her Instagram page stated that the only thing men can give is money.

According to her men are now finding it difficult because women can now feed themselves.

She stated that some men choose hungry girls so that they can control and manipulate them.

She added that accepting a man’s money makes him feel wanted because if a woman rejects a man’s money it makes him feel rejected.

Her words in part,

“Let me shade many men !!!! If women decide not to eat many men’s money, what will you give them???. The only thing men can give is money, that is why they are finding it so difficult now that women can now feed themselves”.