TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

“A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it is easy to control and manipulate them” – Blessing CEO

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has opined that a lot of men prefer to date hungry girls because they are easy to control and manipulate.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

Blessing in a post on her Instagram page stated that the only thing men can give is money.

READ ALSO

Actress Jemima Osunde tackles ladies for always visiting men…

Apostle Suleman slams men who go to the altar to pray to God…

According to her men are now finding it difficult because women can now feed themselves.

She stated that some men choose hungry girls so that they can control and manipulate them.

She added that accepting a man’s money makes him feel wanted because if a woman rejects a man’s money it makes him feel rejected.

Her words in part,

“Let me shade many men !!!! If women decide not to eat many men’s money, what will you give them???. The only thing men can give is money, that is why they are finding it so difficult now that women can now feed themselves”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it is easy to control and…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

“Abortion is a sin, it is worse than murder” – Reno Omokri

My pregnancy is high risk, please stop saying bad things about me – Steve…

Man showers accolades on landlord who asked his family to forfeit one year rent

Annie Idibia reacts as her daughter accosts her for her own share of N50million…

If you lose guard, they will still sleep with you – Eriata Ese warns…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More