Nigerian rapper, Illbliss has penned a sweet note to his wife, Munachiso on their 15th wedding anniversary.

Recall that the couple’s love story began 20 years ago, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Taking to his Instagram page, Illbliss shared a series of photos featuring himself, his wife, and their two lovely daughters.

In his caption, the singer expressed his gratitude and love for his wife, who he affectionately calls his “Queen”.

Illbliss revealed that his wife has been his constant source of strength and inspiration, and he’s grateful for the “magical” journey they’ve shared so far.

In his words:

“5 YEARS ago, I said “I Do” to my Queen. Happy15th Anniversary to the chic who stole my heart and has kept it absolutely safe for 15 Years (20 if we add the years we dated).

To my soul mate… my best friend and the LOVE of my Life. 15 years with you have been the most magical journey.

My FOREVER crush, My constant source of strength and inspiration. I Love You Forever, to the Moon, the planets x Back.

15 years ago we started writing our lovestory, a tale I want to keep telling for a Lifetime .Grateful for the beautiful life we’ve Built together….”

See below;

