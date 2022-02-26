TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has taken to Instagram to educate men on how to be hygienic when making out with their lovers.

She warned men against sticking their fingers inside the veejays of their women.

In her words,

“I can’t believe in 2022 I’m arguing with a friend who sees nothing wiring with these things. Her excuse is ”what if it’s a quickie?”.

“Honestly Guys, pls take this from me, a woman’s vajayjay is very delicate, it’s her temple; help her keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva form your dirty mouths on there”.

“Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral and cut your nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacterias brew on such!”. Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices and stay clean”.

