BBNaija star, Tolanibaj reveals why she wants a simple life

Nigerian media personality and influencer, Tolani Baj has taken to her Snapchat to state why she loves to live a simple life.

According to her, she laughs at people who live a fake life and end up being miserable and depressed.

She wrote,

“I love living a simple life.

Imagine tryna be a Lekki big girl hahhaaaahhaahaa.”

She went further to note that a lot of people are depressed because they live luxurious lifestyles online which they cannot afford in reality.

“Some of y’all faves are depressed because they can’t keep up with the luxe lifestyle that they’ve created online but can’t afford in real life.”

She further stated that living a fake must be tiring as it looks like one is in a competition with someone.

” Must be exhausting to constantly feel like you’re in a competition. Eleni Loma last.”