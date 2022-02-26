“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about his father (Video)

Billionaire and father of three, E-Money has talked about his 40th birthday celebration and one of the gifts that made it a memorable and special one.

Sharing a video of his sons speaking about him on Instagram, he said,

“It feels good to know that your children say positive things about their father even in his absence. All thanks to God almighty. Still my birthday month”.

His three sons apparently came together to film a birthday shout-out video for their father to celebrate him on his big birthday.

From the first to the last born took turns to speak about their dad and what they like about him.

According to the second born:

“E money is a man who goes extra length to care for his family member”.

His first son also noted that:

“He would want to emulate his ways in future”.

On the last born’s turn, he seemed to have mentioned a lot that could be termed as “too much information”, when he said:

“Daddy is always using his phone. Sometimes he can be kind and sometimes he can be angry. If he’s either angry at me, he gets his belt and hit me. But if he’s angry at one of those workers, he shouts at them”.

Another one said,

“Daddy is always on his phone and hardly spends time with his children”.

They all didn’t fail to mention that they would want to be like their dad because”he’s caring”

Watch video below;