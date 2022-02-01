TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

18-year-old Soliu Majekodunmi, who conspired with three friends to murder his lover, Sofiyah for alleged money rituals, has narrated how he learnt the act.

Soliu claimed he learned about the entire procedure on Facebook.

Majekodunmi said he obtained the detail after typing “how to make money ritual” on Facebook, noting that the link told him to decapitate and burn a female skull in a local pot.

He stated this to news men on Monday, January 31.

Majekodunmi also revealed that he plotted with his friend Mustakeem Balogun and two others to bring Sofiyah to their residence in Abeokuta’s Oke Aregba neighborhood, where she was murdered.

They admitted to killing the girl, alleging that they committed the crime as part of a money ritual in order to ride in luxurious vehicles and live in expensive houses. They also bought three pigeon eggs, known as ‘Eyin Aparo’ in Yoruba, as well as other fetish materials, which they put in the local pot.

