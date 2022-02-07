“I tell my side chicks, no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife” – Nigerian man brags as he praises wife

A Nigerian man has heaped praises on his wife for being supportive during his days of humble beginnings, as he reminds his side chicks they are never taking her place.

The Twitter user identified as his handle @Naijawatch, took to the social platform to react to the narration of a lady who chose a career abroad over her lover.

“Thank God my Mrs did not have this kind of mindset. I was broke, had nothing and she still believed in me and she lifted me. And this is why I tell my side chicks “no matter how e sweet reach, I can never leave my wife,” he wrote.

When questioned on why he keeps side chicks despite having a perfect woman with whom he has built a life, the young man responded that it is just how God created men.

See post below: